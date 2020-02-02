Having read lots of good letters in the BWT, here is my contribution about the proposed housing development at the Gimsons site in Witham.

At the BDC Planning Committee meeting of December 17, the 50ft high “cricket ball nets” application was decided late at night.

It was approved despite such nets never having been required in the whole history of Witham’s Cricket Pavilion.

Dudley Chignall addressed the committee admirably covered many of the issues and Cllr James Abbott said bats had not been taken properly into account despite being a protected species.

Curiously the BDC official advice was that these 50ft high nets “will not affect hedgehogs” which is reassuring, but as there are no known flying hedgehogs in any wildlife study, surely BDC should have taken on board the expert views submitted by local wildlife groups who did express concern about the impact on wildlife that does fly, such as bats and birds.

The nets are being required to “protect” a new road so developers can get access to grossly over-develop a sensitive wildlife habitat in an area with currently virtually nil access by vehicles from the public highway.

Studies are constantly telling us that wildlife in the UK is in decline, made worse by developers being granted permission to build in wildlife areas.

Not content with allowing them to rip out hedgerows and trees, in the case of Gimsons we also face 50ft high nets right next to a known bat habitat.

BDC and ECC need to do much better to curtail this ongoing wanton destruction of our environment and genuinely recognise every aspect of our very real climate emergency and its inevitable catastrophes.

Cllr Stephen Hicks

(Witham North Ward)

Malyon Road, Witham