A rail staff member was grabbed by the throat and pushed during an unprovoked assault on a train.

British Transport Police are looking to trace the man pictured as they think he may have information relating to the incident, which took place aboard a train between Kelvedon and Witham Station on Tuesday, June 26.

Between 11.54am and 12noon a member of rail staff asked to see a man's ticket on board the train.

When the man refused, the staff member said he was going to call the police, before the man became violent and assaulted him.

The member of staff was left shaken as a result of this unprovoked assault.

Officers would like to speak to the man in this image as they believe he may have information which could help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016, with reference 286 of 26 June.