The body of a man, believed to be Chris May, has been found three years after his disappearance.

The senior detective responsible for the investigation in to the disappearance of Mr May, from Kelvedon, has announced a body has been found.

A call was made on May 13, Sunday afternoon, by a member of the public who reported finding a body in woodland in Faulkbourne.

The body was forensically recovered and a post-mortem examination held on Monday, May 14, which was inconclusive.

TIMELINE: HISTORY OF THE SEARCH FOR MISSING CHRIS MAY

His body was found just miles from where his car was last seen in Troys Chase, Fairstead.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The body was found outside of our original search parameters."

A Google Map route from where his car was found to his body.

DCI Stephen Jennings said: “I strongly believe the body which has been found is Chris May, 28, from Kelvedon.

"Enquiries are now being conducted to establish how he died.

“Chris’ family are continuing to receive support from a specialist family liaison officer who has worked with them since Chris went missing in May 2015.

“His body was found less than a fortnight before the third anniversary of his disappearance.

“The priority for me now is to seek answers for his family and for the coroner to piece together his very last moments.

“This is an extremely difficult time for Chris’ family who have asked to be given the space to grieve for him and come to terms with his body being found without intrusion.”

Anyone who thinks they have any information about Chris’s last movements in May 2015 is asked to contact the North Major Investigation Team on 101.